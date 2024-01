Guillorme signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Atlanta on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Guillorme was non-tendered by New York earlier in the offseason, and he'll stay put in the NL East as he signs with Atlanta. The 29-year-old slashed .224/.288/.327 across 120 plate appearances last season, and he'll add depth behind Atlanta's star-studded infield unit