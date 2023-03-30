site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with leg injury
Fried left Thursday's game in the fourth inning due to a left leg injury, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Fried grabbed his left leg while running to cover first base and appeared to strain his hamstring.
