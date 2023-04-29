Fried (2-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Mets. He struck out seven.

While it wasn't an official complete game, Fried was the only Atlanta pitcher to take the mound in the rain-shortened affair, and he likely would have been good for at least one more inning had the weather cooperated -- he produced 17 swinging strikes among his 86 pitches. Fried extended his scoreless streak to 16.2 innings since returning from the IL, and the southpaw will look to continue his dominance in his next outing, likely to come next week in Miami.