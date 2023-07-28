Atlanta has not yet revealed when Fried (forearm/illness) will make his next rehab start, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

It won't be Friday, though, as Michael Soroka will be taking the ball for Triple-A Gwinnett. Fried had been scheduled to make his final rehab start for Gwinnett on Wednesday but was scratched from that outing because he was under the weather. Presumably, the illness will push back the left-hander's return to the Atlanta rotation at least a few days, although a return date for Fried has not yet been identified.