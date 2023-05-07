Manager Brian Snitker wouldn't commit to Fried starting Wednesday versus Boston or Friday at Toronto, and the skipper also didn't specify if the left-hander is injured, Mark Bowman of MLB.comreports.

Fried surrendered seven runs (five earned) across six-plus innings last Friday against the Orioles, but there was no indication after the contest he might be dealing with the injury. Atlanta has scheduled off days Monday and Thursday this week, so the team could simply be weighing whether or not to give their ace some extra rest. There's no injury to report at the moment, but it's worth keeping an eye on Fried until the team provides some more information on his next outing.