Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos confirmed Sunday that Fried (forearm) has completed his minor-league rehab assignment and will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list later this week, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Anthopoulos didn't specify what day Fried will be activated, but the southpaw is expected to start either Friday or Saturday versus the Cubs at Wrigley Field, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. In preparation for Fried's return, Atlanta already opened up a spot in the rotation by optioning right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Fried made the fourth and final start of his rehab assignment with Gwinnett this past Saturday, covering 4.1 innings and striking out four while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks. He built up to 79 pitches in that outing, so Fried shouldn't be in line for any major workload restrictions when he returns to the Atlanta rotation.