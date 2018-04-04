Moylan walked two of three batters he faced in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals before being pulled with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.

After starter Mike Foltynewicz allowed a one-out double, Moylan got the call from the bullpen and retired only one hitter while proceeding to load the bases with the two free passes. Fortunately for Foltynewicz and Moylan, Sam Freeman was able to strike out Ryan Zimmerman with the bases loaded to end the Washington threat and spare both pitchers damage to their ERAs. All four of Moylan's appearances this season have spanned less than an inning, so it's likely that manger Brian Snitker will continue to pick his spots carefully with the 39-year-old right-hander, who has held same-handed hitters to a .207/.272/.300 line for his career.