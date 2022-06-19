Ashby (forearm) is listed as the Brewers' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's home game versus the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ashby's inclusion on the upcoming pitching schedule suggests that he's on track to avoid the 15-day injured list after exiting his most recent start Thursday with left forearm tightness. Manager Craig Counsell characterized Ashby's injury as more of a fatigue issue following the game, and the let-hander seemingly backed up that sentiment by faring well during his throwing session Saturday. So long as he remains free of setbacks in the next day or two, Ashby should be on tap for a normal workload Tuesday.