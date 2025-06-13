Ashby gave up three hits and no walks in three scoreless innings of relief, earning the save in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

It was the first save of the season for Ashby, who fired at least three innings for the first time in 2025. The 27-year-old left-hander is currently being deployed as a multi-inning reliever, but he's mostly worked in lower-leverage spots since coming off the injured list. Through nine innings on the season, Ashby has zero holds but has yet to give up a run while notching a 0.78 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB.