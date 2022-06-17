Ashby exited Thursday's start against the Mets as a precautionary measure due to left forearm tightness, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Ashby left Thursday's matchup with a trainer in the bottom of the fifth inning after he allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings to begin the game. While forearm tightness can be a concerning diagnosis for a pitcher, the southpaw's velocity remained normal in the fifth inning, and he attempted to be making a case for staying in the game. Ashby will likely be examined further in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury.