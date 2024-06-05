Ashby (0-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers were downed 2-0 by the Phillies, giving up two runs on two hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw was recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day but had trouble finding the plate, tossing 49 of 91 pitches for strikes, and Ashby eventually paid for the free passes in the fifth inning when Garrett Stubbs led off the frame with a walk before Nick Castellanos clubbed a two-run homer. With Robert Gasser (elbow) the latest Milwaukee pitcher to land on the IL, Ashby figures to get multiple turns in the rotation. He lines up to make his next outing at home early next week against the Blue Jays.