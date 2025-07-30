Ashby allowed a run on one hit and a walk over 3.1 innings Tuesday, striking out two and earning a save against the Cubs.

Ashby entered the sixth inning with two outs and two runners in scoring position. He forced a Matt Shaw pop out to end the threat and would go on to finish the contest. Ashby threw 42 pitches and earned his first save since June 12. He now owns a 2.05 ERA with a 33:12 K:BB through 30.2 frames out of the bullpen. Ashby helped give Milwaukee's other relief arms some rest in Tuesday's 9-3 win and won't see many traditional save chances.