Ashby gave up a run on a hit and a walk over 1.2 innings Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Pirates. He struck out two.

With Trevor Megill (elbow) on the shelf and Abner Uribe having worked three of the first five days in September, Ashby was leaned on to close things out after entering the game with the tying run on deck and one out in the eighth inning. The save was Ashby's first since July 29, but he's been a fairly reliable high-leverage arm for the Brewers since the beginning of August, posting a 2.62 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB over his last 24 innings. Uribe should continue to be the primary ninth-inning option while Megill is on the IL, and even in situations that might call for a left-hander to get the save, Jared Koenig -- who got the final outs Wednesday and also pitched Friday -- seems to be ahead of Ashby in the pecking order.