Ashby was placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation Monday, retroactive to June 17.

Ashby sustained his forearm injury during Thursday's start against the Mets, but he expressed optimism over the last few days that he'd be able to play through the issue. He was initially listed as the probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals after completing a bullpen session Sunday but will ultimately land on the injured list due to inflammation. The Brewers haven't yet announced who will take the southpaw's place in the rotation, and it's not yet clear whether Ashby will miss more than the minimum of 15 days.