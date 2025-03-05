Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Ashby (oblique) will receive a second opinion on his injury in the coming days, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After Ashby exited Monday in his most recent Cactus League appearance, he was sent in Tuesday for an MRI, which revealed a left oblique strain. The grade of the strain remains undetermined, however, and Murphy said he's hopeful that Ashby's second opinion brings more clarity on that front. Once the Brewers know the full scope of Ashby's injury, a clearer timeline for his return will likely be established, but even a minor oblique strain would likely put the southpaw on the outside looking in for a spot on the Opening Day roster.