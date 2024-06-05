The Brewers will recall Ashby from Triple-A Nashville to start Wednesday's game versus the Phillies, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Robert Gasser (elbow) potentially facing a stint on the injured list, the Brewers will promote Ashby from Triple-A to fill the open slot in their rotation. Ashby was brought up for a spot start in early April, during which he allowed four earned runs in just 3.2 innings while striking out two batters and walking two. He hasn't been much better in the minors so far, posting a 6.80 ERA and 1.99 WHIP through 43.2 innings, though he threw seven shutout innings during his most recent outing with Nashville.