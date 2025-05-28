Civale allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings Tuesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Civale blanked the Red Sox through five innings while tossing 75 pitches. He returned for the sixth and was met with a ground rule double from Ceddanne Rafaela to end his night. Rafaela would come around to score for the game's first run and leave Civale in line for the loss. It was a needed bounce back outing for Civale who came in allowing seven runs and four homers in seven innings. Civale lines up to make his third road start of the season next week against the Reds.