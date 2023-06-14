Burnes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander was en route to his sixth win of the year until Minnesota struck for four runs in the bottom of the ninth off the normally reliable Devin Williams. Burnes generated a massive 33 called or swinging strikes among his 99 pitches, and he has nine quality starts on the season in 14 outings -- including four straight, a stretch in which he boasts a 2.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB through 27 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, likely to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.