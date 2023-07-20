Burnes (9-5) earned the win and struck out 10 against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing two hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings.

It's the second straight start with double-digit strikeouts for the right-hander after he failed to reach double digits in his first 18 outings of the year. Burnes has won four consecutive starts and has a 1.33 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 27 innings during that stretch. A matchup with the Reds likely awaits early next week, and he has a 2.50 ERA with 26 strikeouts over 18 frames in his three starts against them this season.