Burnes (6-4) earned the win against Toronto on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking two over 7.2 innings.

Burnes allowed three runs Saturday, just his fourth time in 15 games this season he has allowed at least three earned runs. The nine strikeouts were his third-highest single game total of the year. The righty threw 64 of 105 pitches for strikes in the outing and picked up his 11th quality start. Burnes will take a 2.41 ERA into his next appearance.