Burnes did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Burnes needed 48 pitches to get through the first two innings and got the Brewers into a quick 3-0 hole. He settled in after that, allowing just two base runners the rest of the way. Burnes mentioned after the game that he was not bothered by the pec issue that forced him out of his last start but seemed to battle through some command issues during the outing. Aside from his one outstanding performance against the Diamondbacks, Burnes has been pretty underwhelming for the price tag he was going for in drafts. The 28-year-old now sports a 4.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 22:10 K:BB over 27.2 innings. His strikeouts aren't happening as frequent as years past and his walks have crept up. He'll look to get back in the win column in a projected matchup against the Angels next weekend.