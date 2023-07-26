Burnes (9-6) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Reds after he gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Burnes was once again in peak form, though Cincinnati was able to tally a pair of runs during the fourth inning on two singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. The right-hander totaled 31 called and swinging strikes as he delivered a fifth straight quality start, though he was unable to extend his four-start win streak. Burnes has a 3.46 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 131:43 K:BB across 127.1 innings this season.