Vogelbach will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Vogelbach has been on the bench for six of the Brewers' last seven contests, but his absences have largely been a result of Milwaukee encountering a southpaw-heavy stretch of opposing starters. He'll be back in the lineup Thursday against Arizona right-hander Jon Duplantier, and Vogelbach still looks to be locked into the strong side of a platoon at first base with Keston Hiura.
