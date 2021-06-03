Vogelbach will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Vogelbach has been on the bench for six of the Brewers' last seven contests, but his absences have largely been a result of Milwaukee encountering a southpaw-heavy stretch of opposing starters. He'll be back in the lineup Thursday against Arizona right-hander Jon Duplantier, and Vogelbach still looks to be locked into the strong side of a platoon at first base with Keston Hiura.