Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Vogelbach drove in all five runs for Milwaukee on Sunday, starting with a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run shot in the sixth. The 27-year-old slugger has been on fire since joining the Brewers, going 15-for-36 with three homers and 10 RBI.