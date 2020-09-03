Vogelbach was claimed by the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Brewers designated Justin Smoak for assignment in a corresponding move, so Vogelbach may be able to walk right into the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter. Vogelbach has a career .212/.342/.434 slash line and 111 wRC+ against righties, compared to a .142/.269/.271 line and 54 wRC+ against same-handed pitching. He is known as a horrible defensive first baseman, so most of his starts should come at DH.