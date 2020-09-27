Vogelbach appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals but is expected to be ready for the postseason, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogelbach was limping after grounding out in the ninth inning Sunday, but manager Craig Counsell said after the game that he's hopeful that he'll be ready for the Wild Card Series against the Dodgers, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday. His status heading into the series is worth monitoring, but he should be the team's top option as the designated hitter if he's available.