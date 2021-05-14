Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in the Brewers' 2-0 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Vogelbach hit one of the Brewers' two extra-base hits Thursday. He and Luis Urias were the only Brewers to reach base safely twice. The first baseman is slashing .205/.319/.359 in 82 plate appearances. He never hits for average, but provides solid power in the lineup. The 28-year-old often sits against southpaws.