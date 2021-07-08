Vogelbach (hamstring) hit on the field ahead of Thursday's game against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Vogelbach is slated to miss approximately six weeks after he suffered a significant hamstring strain in late June. While the 28-year-old still has several hurdles to clear in terms of running and fielding, he called his hitting session Thursday a good step forward in his recovery.
