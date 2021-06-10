Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Reds.

Vogelbach extended Milwaukee's lead by taking Sean Doolittle deep in the seventh inning. He also tacked on a double in the ninth. The 28-year-old now has six homers and five doubles on the season, including three long balls in his last five starts. Despite a recent uptick in power, Vogelbach is batting just .221/.333/.397 overall, though he should continue seeing regular opportunities with Keston Hiura recently sent back to Triple-A