Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-0 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Vogelbach took Adam Wainwright deep to opposite field in left in the fourth as he and Ryan Braun went back-to-back in the inning to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead. Vogelbach seems to have found a home in Milwaukee as he's hitting .345/.429/.600 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 19 runs scored in 18 games since being claimed by the Brewers on Sept 3.