Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Vogelbach has secured a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The lack of a universal designated hitter in 2021 will relegate Vogelbach to a bench role to start this season, after the 28-year-old slugger had previously been a mainstay in the lineup for the final month of last season upon being scooped up off waivers from Toronto last September. While the lack of regular at-bats will severely limit Vogelbach's fantasy value when top first baseman Keston Hiura is available, Counsell envisions Vogelbach filling an important role as a pinch-hitting extraordinaire for Milwaukee. Per McCalvy, Counsell said he's aiming to find ways to get Vogelbach at least one at-bat per game.