Vogelbach will sit against lefty Jon Lester and the Cubs on Friday.
Vogelbach has at least one hit in all four of his games for his new team. It appears that he's set for a platoon role, as he started against four straight righties before sitting against a pair of lefties. Ryan Braun will remain the designated hitter Friday, with Tyrone Taylor making another start in right field.
