Vogelbach (hamstring) will be on the Brewers' wild-card roster, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
This does not guarantee that he will be in the Game 1 lineup, but with righty Walker Buehler starting for the Dodgers, Vogelbach will be in the lineup if physically able. He is unlikely to start Game 2 against lefty Clayton Kershaw. The big left-handed masher hit .328/.418/.569 with four home runs in 58 at-bats after getting claimed by Milwaukee on Sept. 3.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Still being evaluated•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Dealing with injury•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Homers Saturday•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Brings in five runs•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against another lefty•