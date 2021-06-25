Vogelbach's hamstring strain is expected to keep him out for approximately six weeks, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers called Vogelbach's injury "significant" after he left Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, and it's now clear just how significant it is. The given timeline means he won't be back until early August. The Brewers recalled the struggling Keston Hiura to take his place at first base.