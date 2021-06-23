Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Diamondbacks that Vogelbach will miss time after sustaining a "significant" hamstring strain in the sixth inning, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Vogelbach, who went 1-for-3 in the contest, picked up the injury while rounding third base before scoring the Brewers' second run of the night. Daniel Robertson came on to replace Vogelbach in the bottom of the sixth, but the Brewers could call up Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville to step in as the team's primary first baseman while Vogelbach is on the shelf. Expect Milwaukee to officially announce Vogelbach's move to the injured list prior to the series finale in Arizona on Wednesday. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Vogelbach will also be sent in for an MRI on Wednesday, so the Brewers should have an idea regarding a recovery timeline once the results of his tests become available.