Vogelbach went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Rangers.

Vogelbach got off to a slow start, but he has picked up the pace, going 4-for-12 (.333) over his last five games. Hoping he would be able to see regular at-bats as the designated hitter, the Brewers re-signed Vogelbach over the offseason. With the NL not adopting the DH, though, he will only be able to work in that role in AL parks and is on track to serve as the backup first baseman behind Keston Hiura.