Vogelbach (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Vogelbach exited Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks with a hamstring strain, and manager Craig Counsell called the injury "significant." Keston Hiura was recalled by Milwaukee in a corresponding move and should serve as the primary first baseman in Vogelbach's absence. A better idea of the 28-year-old's return timetable could be known once the results of his MRI are revealed.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Out with 'significant' hammy strain•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Suffers leg injury•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Homers, doubles in win•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Cranks fifth homer•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits versus lefty•