Vogelbach (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Vogelbach exited Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks with a hamstring strain, and manager Craig Counsell called the injury "significant." Keston Hiura was recalled by Milwaukee in a corresponding move and should serve as the primary first baseman in Vogelbach's absence. A better idea of the 28-year-old's return timetable could be known once the results of his MRI are revealed.

