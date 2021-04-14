Vogelbach will start at first base and bat second Wednesday against the Cubs.

Kolten Wong's (oblique) recent move to the injured list appears to have indirectly opened up a regular spot in the lineup for Vogelbach versus right-handed pitching. In place of Wong, Keston Hiura will pick up his second start at second base in three days Wednesday, allowing Vogelbach to pick up his third start in four days at first base. With his playing time on the rise, Vogelbach could make for an intriguing short-term pickups for fantasy managers looking for power production.