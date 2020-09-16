Vogelbach went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk en route to four RBI and three runs scored during the Brewers' 18-3 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Vogelbach contributed his first home run in a Brewers' uniform. After swatting a home run nearly every 15 at-bats as a Mariner last season, Tuesday marked merely his third through 83 at-bats in 2020. However, since being claimed off waivers on September third, Vogelbach has 12 hits in eight appearances for Milwaukee. A change of scenery may be doing him well.