Vogelbach signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the Brewers on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in September and and had a .987 OPS with four homers in his 19 appearances with the team despite his struggles earlier in the season. Milwaukee's situation at first base remains unsettled, but Vogelbach is clearly a better fit as a designated hitter, and it remains unclear if it will be back in the National League for 2021.