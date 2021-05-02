Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Vogelbach had picked up starts at first base in each of the past four games, going 1-for-14. The lefty-hitting slugger will head to the bench with southpaw Julio Urias on the bump for the Dodgers, but Vogelbach may have captured a large-side of platoon role for the time being. Keston Hiura will start at first base Sunday, but he was on the bench for the past four games after getting off to a 12-for-75 (.160 average) start to the season.