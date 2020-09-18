Vogelbach will sit against lefty Danny Duffy and the Royals on Friday.
Vogelbach has been strictly platooned since joining the Brewers in early September. He's looked quite good in his first 10 games for his new team, hitting .406/.472/.563, a stark contrast from the .088/.246/.211 line his managed in his first 20 games of the season for the Mariners and Blue Jays. Avisail will rest his legs as the designated hitter in this one, with Tyrone Taylor starting in center.
