Vogelbach isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Vogelbach returned to the lineup Wednesday after dealing with a hamstring injury, but he'll retreat to the bench for Game 2 against left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Ryon Healy will serve as the designated hitter, but Vogelbach should be available off the bench as the Brewers attempt to stave off elimination.