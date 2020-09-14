Vogelbach will hit the bench for the first half of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Vogelbach sits with lefty Kwang Hyun Kim on the mound for the opener. He'll likely return for the nightcap against righty Daniel Ponce de Leon. Christian Yelich will rest his legs as the designated hitter in the afternoon game, with Tyrone Taylor starting in left field.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: On bench against lefty•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting vs. southpaw•
-
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Claimed by Milwaukee•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Designated for assignment again•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Set to join active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Traded to Toronto•