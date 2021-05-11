Vogelbach is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Cardinals.
Vogelbach will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Kwang Hyun Kim starting for St. Louis. Travis Shaw will move to first base while Pablo Reyes receives the start at the hot corner.
