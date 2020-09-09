Vogelbach is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers.
Vogelbach has started four straight games, all against right-handers, but he will head to the bench with lefty Matthew Boyd on the hill. Vogelbach has a hit in all four games he has started with the Brewers and is hitting .385 with one run, one RBI and a 3:2 K:BB in 13 at-bats over that span.
