Vogelbach is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers.

Vogelbach has started four straight games, all against right-handers, but he will head to the bench with lefty Matthew Boyd on the hill. Vogelbach has a hit in all four games he has started with the Brewers and is hitting .385 with one run, one RBI and a 3:2 K:BB in 13 at-bats over that span.

