Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over Miami.
Vogelbach opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Miami ace Sandy Alcantara. The long ball was Vogelbach's first since a two-homer game versus Pittsburgh on April 18. The first baseman has three homers, six RBI, nine runs scored and a .194/.293/.347 slash line in 81 plate appearances. He's likely to continue in a part-time role that sees him often sit against left-handed pitching.
