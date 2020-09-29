Vogelbach (hamstring) is still being assessed ahead of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogelbach suffered the injury at the end of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals, and according to skipper Craig Counsell, the slugger is still having the injury evaluated. "It's important that he's in the lineup," stated Counsell. "I know Daniel will do everything he can, and we will do everything we can to get him out there. It is important that we get Daniel in there against the RHPs, for sure." Vogelbach will remain day-to-day until the Brewers report otherwise.