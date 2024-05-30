Peguero earned the save in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Cubs, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Trevor Megill (elbow) unavailable after he was struck by a line drive Tuesday, Peguero got the call in the ninth inning Thursday. He worked around a Dansby Swanson one-out single to close out a two-run victory, earning his first save of the year. It could be a one-off for Peguero, as Megill is expected to avoid an IL stint and figures to reclaim the closing job until Devin Williams (back) is healthy. Still, the 27-year-old Peguero has been a solid late-inning option for the Brewers this season, pitching to a 2.92 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings.