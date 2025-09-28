Peralta took a no-decision in Sunday's 4-2 win against the Reds, conceding one run on three hits and no walks over two innings. He struck out three.

The Milwaukee right-hander threw only 44 pitches, 30 of which were strikes, in this short tune-up before his team enters the playoffs. The lone blemish on Peralta's line came via an Elly De La Cruz solo homer in the second. With this effort, Peralta concludes the finest regular season in his eight-year career. He pitched to a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 204:66 K:BB across 176.2 total innings.